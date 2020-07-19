1/1
Carole RYMAN
RYMAN, Carole A. Carole A. Ryman, 72, of South Charleston, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1948, in Gloucester City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Broadus and Katherine Harden. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard, son, Richard Jr. (Anna) Ryman, daughter, Amber (David) Myers, and five grandchildren: Sidney, Jackson and Collin Ryman, and Abigail and Adam Myers. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Jacob. Carole enjoyed crafts, traveling, car shows, music, dancing and her friends at Olan Mills. When her kids were younger, she coached them in soccer and cheerleading. She and Richard enjoyed many years in Florida together. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and caregivers at Ohio Hospice and the compassionate attention Carole received from the Southbrook Care Center. No services will be held. Online expressions of sympathy and her memorial video can be viewed through www.littetonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
