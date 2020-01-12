|
SAUERLAND (Coates), Carole Sue Age 76, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Harry and Irma Coates on March 13, 1943. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John B. Sauerland, Sr.; her three children Julie (Michael) Finley, Wendy (Mike) Kordik, and John (Stacy) Jr.; and her five grandchildren: Jacob Kordik, Nicholas Jones, Allison Kordik, Lindsey Sauerland, and Ashley Sauerland. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy (Tom) Kerschner of Knoxville, TN, and Susan (Ron) Becker of Beavercreek, OH; and her sister-in-law Nannette Coates (Bakersfield, CA). She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Terry and Eddie Coates, and her aunt Doris O'Connor. A celebration of life will be held at Miller Farm Assisted Living on Friday, January 17, at 4 pm. Newcomer Centerville has been entrusted with serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020