WEAVER, Carole A. Age 75 a long-time Centerville resident, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Carole was born in Janesville, Wisconsin to John and Barbara Nitz. She graduated from Plymouth High School and went on to attend Bowling Green State University where she was a proud member of the Delta Gamma sorority. While at BGSU, she met a handsome football star named Barry E. Weaver. She and Barry were married a year later and enjoyed close to 55 years of marriage together. Barry and Carole were inseparable as they raised two children, Colleen and Little Barry. Over the years, they enjoyed attending Centerville football games, traveling, and spending many fun times with family and friends. Carole was an avid reader, and could often be found enjoying a book in her favorite chair or on the beach. Together Barry and Carole owned and ran Dayton Billiard Game Tables and Playsets in Centerville where they helped many families create happy homes. Carole was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Barry E. Weaver, her daughter Colleen Weaver, her son Barry J. Weaver, his wife, Wendy and their children: Hannah, Haleigh, Hayden, Harrison and Hadley Grace & many wonderful friends. For Carole, there was no greater joy than time spent with her cherished grandchildren. She was proud of each of them, and loved to spoil them. They loved their Nana and the delicious meals she prepared for them. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home located at 1632 Wayne Ave, Dayton. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary