DUER, Caroline S. "Candy" Age 95, of Rehoboth Beach, DE formerly of Dagsboro, DE and Tipp City, OH peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Brandywine Assisted Living in Rehoboth Beach, DE. She was born on January 25, 1924 in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Lorne Shanely and Josephine (Barlett) Shanely. Candy grew up in Shelby County, OH on her grandmother's farm and the Shanely family farm. She graduated from Ohio University in 1945 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Candy served as an executive secretary at Dayton Power & Light Company and for various community groups in Tipp City. She was very active in the masonic fraternity serving as the Worthy Matron of the Tippecanoe Order of the Eastern Star and the Royal Matron of the Miami Valley Court Order of the Amaranth. Candy was an active member of Tipp City United Methodist Church where she served on the board of trustees, was a member of the United Methodist Women and served as a Circle Leader. After moving to Delaware in 2008 to be near her son and his wife, she became a member of Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, DE. Candy moved to Brandywine Assisted Living in 2011 and was lovingly cared for by the staff there until her death. Anyone who met Candy was charmed by her smile, sense of humor and sparkling personality. She had the gift of making people feel happy and loved, and her greatest joy was helping others. She enjoyed walking, going to the beach, knitting, sewing, dancing, playing dominoes and cards and mostly eating lots of sweets. Candy also loved her faithful companion Merlin-the-cat and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Duer in 1993 and a sister, Marilyn Shanely. Candy is survived by her beloved son, Michael Duer and his wife, Robin of Dagsboro, DE and a step granddaughter, Jill Anderson of Richmond, VA. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12 noon at Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church. Interment will be held at the chapel at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, OH on Tuesday, August 13 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Candy's name to the Hope Center, c/o Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE, 19970. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019