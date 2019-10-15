|
|
HORNSBY, Caroline Age 85, passed away on Saturday October 12th, 2019. Caroline was born on January 20th, 1934 in Hyden, Kentucky tp Enerie Bray and Malcolm Cornett. Caroline graduated from Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg, Indiana in 1953. When she first moved to Hamilton she worked as a car hop for Frisch's and later worked for Cincinnati Bell, from which she retired after 34 years of service. Caroline was a prodigious quilter and also loved general sewing and crochet. She was an amateur ornithologist, a lover of nature and well versed in dendrology. She also loved to travel and enjoyed taking photographs. She was a member of Miltonville Baptist Church for over 40 years and was a devoted Christian. Caroline loved her family very much and spent as much time as possible with all of them. She is survived by her loving husband of 7 years, Clarence Cook; siblings Ethel Clark, Jennette Doseck, Edwin Cornett, Jean Napier, Clarence Napier, Helen Sizemore, Shirley Baker, and Lonnie Napier; stepchildren Gary Cook, Mark Cook and Beth Adams; her dear childhood friend Phyllis Ray and devoted friend of over 30 years Sue Schroeder; and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Caroline was preceded in death by her son Timothy Hornsby, 1st husband Arnold Hornsby, parents Enerie (Bray) and Malcolm Cornett, siblings Wayne Cornett, James Cornett, Hershell Cornett, Oscar Cornett, Billy Cornett, and Jimmy Napier. Visitation will be at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Jesse Combs and Rev. John Wallen, officiating. Interment to follow in Millville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 15, 2019