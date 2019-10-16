Home

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
MINZNER-HINDMAN, Caroline Age 21 of West Chester Ohio, passed away suddenly on Thursday Oct. 10th, 2019. Caroline was a doting bride to Nicholas Hindman was a loving mother to their twenty-month-old son, Charles Hindman. Caroline loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandmother who raised her from an early age. She was a medical assistant and looked forward to furthering her career in the health care field. She was well known for her love of animals and her cat rescuing abilities. She was a graduate of Lakota East High School. She took pleasure in spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by long time love and husband Nicholas Hindman. Son Charles Hindman. Father and mother-in-law Dr Derek Hindman and Dr Elizabeth Doriott. Brother-in-law Steven Hindman. Grandmother Carol Minzner. Sisters Jessica Lacy, Rachel Minzner, Melissa Minzner and Jeffery Moore. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SCPA Sharonville.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 16, 2019
