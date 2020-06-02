PUMMEL, Caroline Marie Age 78, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in London, Ohio on October 13, 1941, daughter of the late Ernest and Helen (Lawham) Smith. Survivors include a daughter, Sondra Kay Penwell; son, Timothy L. (Michele) Leonard; step-children, Kent Pummel, Keith Pummel, Kevin Pummel and Katherine Pummel; grandchildren, Joshua Goings, Amanda Starr Schliep, Jessica Blevins and Morgun Leonard, Bryce Pummel, Karys Pummel, Kaiya Pummel-Finch; great-grandchildren, Timmy, Kay'Lieah, Bryce, Jamaal, Krysten, Jaysen, Joshua Jr., Scarlett, Sophia, Ulany, Teddy, Riley and Elena; sisters, Rosie (Ray) Pack, Joyce Penwell and Valerie Cosby, along with many special nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Robert in 2007, second husband Willis R. Leonard in 1988, and her third husband, Larry in 2018; three sisters, Beulah Tingley, Betty Ogle and Erma Hensley, and a brother, Jack Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm in the funeral home, with additional visitation one hour prior to the service. Social distancing measures will be in place during the visitation and service. The service will be live-streamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park.