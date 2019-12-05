Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oakwood Village Community Room
Carollyn EWERS


1947 - 2019
EWERS (Lear), Carollyn D. 72, of Springfield passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a long illness on November 27, 2019. She was born October 27, 1947 in Springfield, the daughter of Ernest and Georgia Lear. Carollyn retired from Oakwood Village after 30+ years. She was preceded in death by her husband; Mike and sister; Beverly. She is survived by her daughter; Tammy, three grandchildren, Richard Thomas, Anthony and AnDrea, two brothers; Ernest and Brett Lear and special friend; Birdie. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Carollyn's life will be held Sunday, December 8 from 2:00PM until 4:00Pm in the Oakwood Village Community Room. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
