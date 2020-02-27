Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
125 N. Wilkenson St
Dayton, OH
Carolyn BELLWARE

Carolyn BELLWARE Obituary
BELLWARE (Downing), Carolyn Elizabeth Age 89, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Family will greet friends from 5-7 pm on February 27, 2020, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on February 28, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkenson St., Dayton, OH. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
