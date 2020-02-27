|
|
BELLWARE (Downing), Carolyn Elizabeth Age 89, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Family will greet friends from 5-7 pm on February 27, 2020, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on February 28, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkenson St., Dayton, OH. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020