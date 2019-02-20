Home

Services
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Samantha Freewill Baptist Church
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Miami Memorial Park
Covington, OH
View Map
Carolyn Boyd Obituary
BOYD (Hall), Carolyn J. 76 years of Hillsboro passed away on Monday February 18, 2019. She was born in Charleston, WV on April 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruby (Lockhart) Hall. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by a sister, Peggy Roseberry and three brothers, Everett, William and Randy Hall. Carolyn attended the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Billy Boyd, whom were married on August 25, 1960, two sons, Tim (Deanna) Boyd of Bellbrook and Donny (Katy) Boyd of Miamisburg, daughter, Karen (Kevin) Kleather of Hillsboro, seven grandchildren: Amanda (Josh) Collins, Cassie (Mark) Jolly, Jonathon Boyd, Emily Boyd, Blake Boyd, Cole Boyd and Triston Kleather, six great grandchildren; Riley, Dalayna, Paysen, Mckinley, Meredith and Christopher, two brothers, Don Hall of Huber Heights, and Mike Hall of Springfield and sister, Diana Wilder of Troy and her pet dog Riley. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday February 22, 2019 at the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church. Graveside Service will be 2:30 PM Friday February 22, 2019 at the Miami Memorial Park in Covington Ohio. Friends may call from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Thompson Funeral Home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019
