BOYD (Hall), Carolyn J. 76 years of Hillsboro passed away on Monday February 18, 2019. She was born in Charleston, WV on April 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruby (Lockhart) Hall. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by a sister, Peggy Roseberry and three brothers, Everett, William and Randy Hall. Carolyn attended the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Billy Boyd, whom were married on August 25, 1960, two sons, Tim (Deanna) Boyd of Bellbrook and Donny (Katy) Boyd of Miamisburg, daughter, Karen (Kevin) Kleather of Hillsboro, seven grandchildren: Amanda (Josh) Collins, Cassie (Mark) Jolly, Jonathon Boyd, Emily Boyd, Blake Boyd, Cole Boyd and Triston Kleather, six great grandchildren; Riley, Dalayna, Paysen, Mckinley, Meredith and Christopher, two brothers, Don Hall of Huber Heights, and Mike Hall of Springfield and sister, Diana Wilder of Troy and her pet dog Riley. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday February 22, 2019 at the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church. Graveside Service will be 2:30 PM Friday February 22, 2019 at the Miami Memorial Park in Covington Ohio. Friends may call from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Thompson Funeral Home.