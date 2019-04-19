|
CAPLAN, Carolyn G. Age 79 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She attended Mary Institute in St. Louis prior to Colorado Women's College. Carolyn was Vice President of Diet Workshop for 18 years. She was an avid tennis and racquetball player and enjoyed the company of her friends and family. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mel Caplan, children, Jay (Rachel), Robert (Kathy), and Richard (Jessica), grandchildren, Drew, Anna, Corbin, and Josh and her sister Susie Ranish. Funeral service will be held Monday, 12:30 PM at Temple Israel 130 Riverside Drive. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton or The Parkinson's Foundation. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019