CLARKSON, Carolyn A. Passed away on March 10, 2020 at her home in Fairfield, Ohio. She was born on March 17, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles and Hilda Maier. Carolyn was the loving wife of 35 years to Gary Clarkson. She is survived by her four children Lynn Voorhees, Vikki Harry, Linda Southwick (Jeff) and Brian Bargo (Lisa) as well as 9 grandchildren Cassie Beverly (Jen), Brandon Voorhees (Hailey), Shea Harry (Mel), Hannah Cunningham (Cody), Justin Southwick, Devin Harry, Mollyee Davis (Ben), Jessica Southwick and Chase Bargo, 9 great grandchildren Cody, Bella, Liam, Hunter, Reider, River, Millie, Ryan and Dakota and her sister Colleen Leesman. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Hilda Maier and her sister Charlene Farrell. Visitation will be held Friday March 13, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2020