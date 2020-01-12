|
CRAFT, Carolyn R. "Carol" Age 75 of Dayton, passed away January 9, 2020. She was born October 11, 1944 in Hamilton, OH to the late Roy Lee and Mary Leola (Hardy) Hollingsworth. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Craft Sr.; son, Christopher A. Craft; brothers, Harold and Morris Hollingsworth. She is survived by her brothers, Rabon and Joe Hollingsworth; daughters, Cathy (James) Craft-Webster and Heidi (Danny) Craft-Dotson; son, James D. (Rachel) Craft Jr.; nieces, Angela (Lloyd) Parrett, Jennifer Hollingsworth, Heather (Gene) Pooler and numerous other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Carol worked for Kroger for 42 years. She retired to Georgia with James to enjoy fishing and family. Carol attended Sandersville Methodist Church for many years. A memorial service will begin at 11 Am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held from 1-5 PM on that same Saturday at Eagles #3458, 2114 Oxford State Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or Ohio's Hospice, in Carol's memory. To share a memory of Carol or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020