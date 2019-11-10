|
DENNEY, Carolyn S. Of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in SOIN Medical Center. She was born August 7, 1955 in Springfield the daughter of Marvin and Donna (Overholser) Kelly. Carolyn had worked as an administrative assistant for FL Enterprises for several years. Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Dave Denney; daughter and spouse, Angie (Daniel) Miller; two step children, Tim (Abby) Denney and Beth (Anthony) Varga; four grandchildren, Justice, Jedidiah, Dominick and Jennah; four siblings, Vicki (Chris) Woehle, Jay (Molly) Kelly, Barb Neff and Leon (Billie Jo) Kelly; several nieces and nephews and a special niece, Chasity Kelly and dear friends Toni (Bill) Helfrich. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Kelly. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Danny Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019