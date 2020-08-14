1/1
CAROLYN ELAM
1941 - 2020
ELAM, Carolyn Carolyn Elam, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born May 18, 1941, in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of Ronald and Lillian (Gradel) Ebel. Carolyn was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God and Women's AGLOW. She is preceded in death by her parents and her two husbands, Pete Balzer and Carl Elam. Carolyn is survived by her two sons, Scott (Aaron) Yount and Andrew (Tracy) Balzer; daughter, Dana (Rob) Roberts; 12 grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Bobbi) Ebel and sister, Lois (Norman) Griffin. Funeral Services will be 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044 with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:30 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
AUG
15
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
AUG
15
Burial
Woodside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

