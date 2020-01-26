|
ENSCOE (Nash), Carolyn Lee Age 69, of Dayton, OH passed away on January 23, 2020 after a sudden and brief illness. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, Frank; her siblings, Judy (Paul) Martin, Larry (Kim) Nash, Clancy (Cathy) Nash, Vernon Nash and Chris (Darlene) Nash; step-children, Cathy (Mark) Schott, Cheryl Silverstein, Gary (Nisida) Enscoe, Steve Enscoe, Robin Enscoe, Jon (Karen) Enscoe; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Jean (Virjean) Nash. Carol was one of this earth's kindest and most giving beings, always taking care of others and putting other's needs before her own. She was a loving wife to her husband and soulmate Frank, who adored her. Their marriage was one that was made of the purest, truest love, commitment and trust. As the firstborn child for her parents, she was often the rock of their family providing love and support to family members during their times of need, and also to friends facing personal challenges and to co-workers in need of her help and support. Much of Carol's love came in the form of her tremendous talents in the kitchen. She was a master cook and baker, creating the most delectable, homemade meals and desserts. She and Frank hosted dinners at their home regularly, with everyone in attendance enjoying a wonderful meal and great friendship. Carol would ask what your favorite cake or dessert was and would make it - often early in the morning before work, or late in the evening - in order to present fresh the next day. Milky Way cake was one of the most-requested recipes because it was so delicious. She would bake special desserts for her family members, as well as for her many friends and co-workers throughout the years. Some even nicknamed her the "Paula Deen of Dayton". In her career, she was the most dedicated, focused, hard-working and noble of professionals. She worked at Grandview Medical Center and Kettering Health for 42 years. She served as corporate events manager, working with network executives and leading this highly visible network division with the utmost integrity and work ethic. She was known for creating and orchestrating superbly-planned and executed events with each one somehow topping the last. She always strived to increase her knowledge, improve quality and the overall experience of each even she created. In recent years, she returned to school studying and working all hours of the night in order to receive her bachelor's degree, of which she was extremely proud. Carol was one of those special people that comes along once in a lifetime - and many are grateful to have had the privilege to be her friend. Family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering, Pastor Alex Harter, officiating. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. To honor Carol's life, contributions may be made to any Hospice organization. To share a memory of Carol or leave a special message for her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020