GAKER, Carolyn Barbara Seybold Of Liberty Township, Ohio, age 90, died on May 23, 2019 at at Atrium Hospital in Middletown, Ohio. Born July 2, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert Henke and Alverta Niemes Henke Seybold. She was a graduate of Withrow High School and the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. Degree in Home Economics with an emphasis in Early Childhood Education. She was childhood friends with her future husband, Dr. Louis Boileau Gaker, and they were married in Cincinnati in 1950. Her husband of 68 years survives her as well as three children, Lisa (Steve) Wilson of Middletown, Ohio, Bruce Gaker of Folsom, Louisiana, and Dr. Douglas (Kim Borcherding) Gaker of Oregonia, Ohio, 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Two children preceded her in death, Jeffrey Gaker and David Gaker (survived by his wife, Karen Lamping Gaker) and grandson Edward Gaker. Carolyn and Louis traveled widely often with their children and grandchildren. She was very devoted to her family and was an excellent wife and mother. She was always ready to help someone else. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge. She was a long-time member of the Middletown Garden Club and as part of the Civic Committee she helped start the plantings at the entrance to the city of Middletown, the Middletown Civic Garden and was a founder of Bull's Run Arboretum and Nature Sanctuary along with Peggy Verity and Louise Whitehurst. A private family service was held at Spring Grove Cemetery where she was buried on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 with Rev. Michael Isaacs presiding. The family would like to have any memorial donations made to Bull's Run Arboretum and Nature Sanctuary, P.O. Box 425, Middletown, Ohio 45042 or The First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please feel free to sign our guest book at: WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary