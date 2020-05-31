GEETING, Carolyn Age 83, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1936 to the late DeWitt & Mildred (Forrest) Long. Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Everett Geeting; son, Jeff Geeting and son-in-law, Jeff Humphrey. She is survived by her daughters, Jackie Humphrey and Cathy (Jerry) Duncil; grandchildren, Melissa (Adam) Betuel, Jessica and Alex Humphrey, Kyle, Ashley and Nathan Duncil; great-granddaughters, Maddie and Cora; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Lamb and Carolyn (Jim) Oaks; brother, Jim Long; and many other relatives and friends. Carolyn was an avid Dayton Dragons fan, enjoyed bowling, going to the movies and sang in the church choir. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.