1/1
Carolyn GREEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN, Carolyn Sue

Carolyn Sue Green, age 72, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on August 1, 1948, to the late Flora Ella (Riley) and Carl Smith. Carolyn was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God; where she served as the church secretary for 30 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Stetson "Stet" Nyles Green; and a sister, Judy Riley She is survived by her son, Brent (Jennifer) Green; her daughter, Amanda (Nathan) Anderson; 7 grandchildren, Brittany, Emma, Troy & Tanner Green, and Nyles, Khloe, and Lily

Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley McDaniel; her brother-in-law, Robert "Sol" Riley; numerous nieces and

nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

(2 hours prior the Service), Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Towne Blvd. Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with

Pastor Mark Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Twin Valley Cemetery, Gratis, OH. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Towne Blvd. Church of God. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, OH, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved