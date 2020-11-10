age 72,passed away, Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on August 1, 1948, to the late Flora Ella (Riley) and Carl Smith. Carolyn was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God; where she served as the church secretary for 30 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Stetson "Stet" Nyles Green; and a sister, Judy Riley She is survived by her son, Brent (Jennifer) Green; her daughter, Amanda (Nathan) Anderson; 7 grandchildren, Brittany, Emma, Troy & Tanner Green, and Nyles, Khloe, and LilyAnderson; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley McDaniel; her brother-in-law, Robert "Sol" Riley; numerous nieces andnephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-12 p.m.(2 hours prior the Service), Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Towne Blvd. Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., withPastor Mark Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Twin Valley Cemetery, Gratis, OH. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Towne Blvd. Church of God.Germantown, OH, serving the family. Please share condolences at