1/
Carolyn HATTON
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HATTON, Carolyn

Carolyn Hatton was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Raymond

Bailey and Freda Lynch on April 14, 1948. She went to school at Lemon Monroe. She married George Hatton, Jr. on May 2, 1964, in Middletown. She worked as a ward clerk for Middletown Regional for 30 years. She was involved in

Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Hatton, Jr., brothers Teddy Bailey, Jerry Bailey, Paul Bailey and sister Judy Green. Carolyn is survived by her children Craig Hatton, Joe Hatton (Lois) and Misty O'Leary (Mike), grandchildren Kori Robinson (Nathan), Logan O'Leary, Joey O'Leary, and Christina O'Dell, great-grandchildren Peyton Robinson, Hazel Robinson, Khloe O'Dell, and Bennett O'Dell. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020, with services beginning at 1 PM at Tytus Avenue First Church of God with Damon Curtis officiating. Arrangements are by Trinity Cremation Care. The family of Carolyn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Omar Hurlburt III and Davita Dialysis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Tytus Avenue First Church of God
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
01:00 PM
Tytus Avenue First Church of God
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved