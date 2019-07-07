CONOVER, Carolyn J. 87, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Springfield, passed away June 23, 2019 at the home of her son in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born in Springfield on May 30, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Strain) Schwartz. Carolyn earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Wittenberg University and her Master of Education from the University of Dayton. She retired from the Springfield Local School District (Clark-Shawnee) following many years of teaching art at Possum School. She was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Young Woman's Mission, and Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Carolyn is survived by her children, Pam (Paul) Lewis of Venice, Florida and Brent Conover (fianc? Donna Vernon) of Vero Beach, Florida; sister, Cheryl (Doug) Burns of Circleville, Ohio; brother, Chuck Schwartz of Arizona; grandchildren, Allison Lewis and Jessica (Frank) Hecker and Kyle Conover (mother Marilyn); nieces, Laura Watkins and Lisa Vicory (mother Rosemary Conover); sister-in-law Linda Conover; and several cousins, great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Conover and brother, Terry Schwartz. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME as well as one hour prior to her funeral service, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 12th, 2019 in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 712 N. Fountain Ave. with Pastor Larry Grunden Jr. presiding. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or . Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019