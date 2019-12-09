|
|
JUSTICE, Carolyn Jean Age 60 of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born April 5, 1959 in , North Carolina, the daughter of the late Donald Reynolds and Barbara Green. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-father who raised her, Charles "Chuck" Green; and Maggie Moo her beloved bulldog. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bobby Perkins; children, Jeanna (Christopher) Swazuk, Joshua (Monique) Rhynard, Hope (Brian) Hill, Craig and Clinton Justice, Bobby, Brian (Jennifer), and Melissa Perkins; grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Justin, Grace and Oliver; brother, Jim (Sue) Reynolds; uncle, Dave (Ginny) Schryver; and beloved dogs, Dallas, Morgan and Stretch. Carolyn was employed with WPAFB as a contracting agent for 32+ years. She split her time between her home in Dayton and her home in Kentucky, so that she could spend time with her family and friends in both places. She was the ultimate crafter and enjoyed spending time with her creative girlfriends during retreats. She also loved antiques and had a gift of making old things beautiful. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 4 pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 9, 2019