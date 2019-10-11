|
KETZEL, Carolyn Roberta Age 80 of Centerville, Ohio went to Heaven on October 3rd, 2019. She was a 1957 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Amy Marguerite McCray. Survived by sons Jeffery Moeller, Ricky Moeller and son-in-law Dana McCray; brothers John Ketzel and Tim Alan; grandchildren Daniel McCray, Ashley McCray, Melissa Byington, Tara Moeller, Corey Moeller and great-grandchildren. Along with friends Patty Falconer, Carolyn Farmer, Sherry Parker and others. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Call church for any other details at (937)-433-1013.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019