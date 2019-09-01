|
KRAMER, Carolyn F. Was born to Thomas and Eva May Foster in Dalton, Georgia. One of six children, she was raised in Fountain City, Tennessee. She enjoyed a long career in the cosmetology field and spent years in Florida and Tennessee before arriving in southwest Ohio. Carolyn married Robert Kramer and moved to Middletown, Ohio in 1986. She was widowed in 2001, and, for several years after, enjoyed the company of now-deceased Robert Smith of Carlisle. Carolyn met John Striker, of Cincinnati in 2015; he has been her loving companion since that time. In addition to John, Carolyn is survived by her brother, Tommy, a dedicated niece, Clara Lowery, stepchildren, Marti Kyger, Jill Baltzell, Jack Kramer and their families, sister-in-law Helen Randels and her family, including dear niece Susie Hixson, additional Foster family members and caring friends. The family wishes to acknowledge the professional and compassionate care provided by the Bayley Life Retirement Community, in Delhi Township, Cincinnati. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11921 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Entombment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beautiful Savior Church or Alzheimer's and Dementia Research. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019