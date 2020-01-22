|
MANLEY, Carolyn J. 80 years of age of Dayton, Oh gained her wings on Jan 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She leaves to cherish (1) brother Theodor Younger of Cincinnati, Oh ; (1) sister Annette Younger of Cleveland, Oh; (1) daughter Cynthia (Michael) Ely; (1) son Larry Manley both of Dayton, Oh. Services will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown Street. Visitation begins at 12:00pm and service to follow. Interment Jeffersonview. Funeral services provided by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020