W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6869
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
Service
Following Services
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
MANLEY, Carolyn J. 80 years of age of Dayton, Oh gained her wings on Jan 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She leaves to cherish (1) brother Theodor Younger of Cincinnati, Oh ; (1) sister Annette Younger of Cleveland, Oh; (1) daughter Cynthia (Michael) Ely; (1) son Larry Manley both of Dayton, Oh. Services will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown Street. Visitation begins at 12:00pm and service to follow. Interment Jeffersonview. Funeral services provided by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020
