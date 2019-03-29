Home

OLSON, Carolyn S. Age 80, of Washington Twp, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Carolyn was born on May 23, 1938 in Gallipolis Ferry, WV to the late Billy and Goldie Gearhart. She was a surgical nurse with Shaffer, Clark and Kalnins and later worked for Kent Scholl, MD. Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Orvis Olson (2005). She is survived by her children, Chris Ballentine, Kelly Donson, and Kay Woodcock; grandchildren, Kathy Mae McGuire, David Ballentine, Ryan Ballentine, Ben Cox, Sara Cox, Keith Cox, and Kevin Cox; great-grandchildren, Cadence Cox and Jordan McGuire. Funeral Service will be at 1pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial at David's Cemetery. A reception will follow at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. Donations may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
