|
|
PANSTINGEL, Carolyn A. "Carol" Age 73 formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1946 in Dayton to the late Lawrence and Loretta Braun. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Herman Panstingel; children, Lori (Brian) Sullivan, Jenni Bair and Doug (Rhonda) Panstingel; grandchildren, Matt (Danielle), Jenna, Jared, Grace, Brycen and Reid; siblings, Arlene Kleimeier, Nancy Clark, Sherri Johnson, Mike Braun, Chris Crawford and Cindy Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and dear friends. Carol adored and loved her grandkids. She was devoted to her family and enjoying every second with them. Carol enjoyed vacations at the beach and having fun at "the resort" during the summers. A Celebration of Carol's Life will begin at 2:30 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton 45459. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either or Pink Ribbon Girls, in Carol's memory. To share a memory of Carol or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020