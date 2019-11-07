|
PERRINE-SUTPHIN, Carolyn J. "Carol" Age 61, departed this earth on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital due to cardiac arrest. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. and Mary Jane Sutphin; grandparents, John and Mary Tuffy; Edward and Nellie Sutphin and her brother, Robert J. Sutphin. Carol is Survived by her beloved husband and best friend of over 30 years Stanley Perrine; one son, Bradley (fianc? Tara) Arrowood; one daugher, Molly Arrowood; grandchildren Jordan Arrowood; Samantha, Arrowood; and Skylar Shade; a sister Joan Austin; nieces, Susan E. Gilbert (Jason); Lauralee M. Petree; (Tim); Stephanie Sutphin; (Darien) a nephew, Robert J. Sutphin; (Sheila) Great nieces, Annabelle Gray; Elizabeth and Caroline Petree; Ariel and Aubree Sutphin; a great nephew Oliver Montgomery; her aunt, Barbara Smead; her children's father and dear friend, Bradley Arrowood and numerous cousins and friends. There will be a Gathering of Family Friends at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Her funeral Mass will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, Ohio 45410 at 10:00 am with Fr. Greg Konerman celebrant. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019