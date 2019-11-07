Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn PERRINE-SUTPHIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn PERRINE-SUTPHIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn PERRINE-SUTPHIN Obituary
PERRINE-SUTPHIN, Carolyn J. "Carol" Age 61, departed this earth on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital due to cardiac arrest. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. and Mary Jane Sutphin; grandparents, John and Mary Tuffy; Edward and Nellie Sutphin and her brother, Robert J. Sutphin. Carol is Survived by her beloved husband and best friend of over 30 years Stanley Perrine; one son, Bradley (fianc? Tara) Arrowood; one daugher, Molly Arrowood; grandchildren Jordan Arrowood; Samantha, Arrowood; and Skylar Shade; a sister Joan Austin; nieces, Susan E. Gilbert (Jason); Lauralee M. Petree; (Tim); Stephanie Sutphin; (Darien) a nephew, Robert J. Sutphin; (Sheila) Great nieces, Annabelle Gray; Elizabeth and Caroline Petree; Ariel and Aubree Sutphin; a great nephew Oliver Montgomery; her aunt, Barbara Smead; her children's father and dear friend, Bradley Arrowood and numerous cousins and friends. There will be a Gathering of Family Friends at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Her funeral Mass will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, Ohio 45410 at 10:00 am with Fr. Greg Konerman celebrant. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -