CAROLYN RAMSEY
1934 - 2020
RAMSEY, Carolyn L. Carolyn L. Ramsey, age 86, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born February 12, 1934, in Berea, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Minter and Grace (nee Hollandsworth) Willis. Mrs. Ramsey worked as the manager at One Hour Cleaners in Hamilton for over twenty years. She was a member of Grace Chapel Church and the Order of Eastern Star. She was fond of gardening and canning vegetables. Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her husband, Charles Ramsey; one son, Rick (Esther) Harrison; two grandsons, Chris Harrison and Jeremy (Glory) Harrison; six great-grandchildren, Lindsey Chris Harrison, Austin Harrison, Lyndon Harrison, Brett Harrison, Nathan Barker, and Ryan Barker; and five siblings, James (Janean) Willis, Gene (Pat) Willis, Rev. Josh (Ruth) Willis, Jerry (Ralph) Hazelwood, and Sandy Hacker. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Dick Willis and her sister, Maxine Turner. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Josh Willis, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 29, 2020.
