Carolyn ROBINSON
ROBINSON, Carolyn K. Age 73 of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born to the late John and Alice (Lorton) Grant in Springfield, Ohio, on January 1, 1947. Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert; daughters, Sherry (Paul Kencheff) Robinson and Candy (BJ) Offenbecher; grandson, Brady Offenbecher; and cousin, Philip Shaw. Carolyn was an avid landscaper and gardener around her family home. What Carolyn enjoyed most was laughing and spending time with her loving family. Care entrusted to JACKSON, LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER; Springfield, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be provided to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
