Carolyn ROTH

ROTH (Wysong), Carolyn Sue Carolyn Sue Roth, age 73, of Milford, Ohio, peacefully left her earthly form to rise up to heaven on June 30, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Carolyn was born August 21, 1946, to Earl and Kathryn (Woodard) Wysong, in Dayton, Ohio, the middle of three children. She lived much of her life in Brookville, Ohio, graduating from Brookville HS in 1964. She studied at Eastern Kentucky University, leaving college in 1967, to marry the handsome William "Bill" Roth, and to begin a career at NCR in Dayton in data processing. Upon the birth of their first of two daughters, Carolyn left NCR and fully devoted the early years of her children's lives to caring for her family. Days were filled with trips to the park and library, freshly baked cookies and pineapple upside-down cakes, playing cards at family gatherings, and the simple joys of small-town living. Carolyn's passion for books and learning was passed on to her daughters and she was a constant advocate for them, encouraging them that girls could do anything. Carolyn loved dogs more than most people. She even stopped going to church when her minister proclaimed that dogs could not go to heaven. A perfect afternoon would be spent curled up in her favorite chair, dog in her lap, voraciously reading the latest Stephen King novel. An adventurous eater, she often traveled long distances to visit her favorite restaurants, even taking frequent trips to Charleston, South Carolina, just for her favorite She-Crab soup. In 2008, Carolyn and Bill moved to Milford, Ohio, to be closer to their daughter in Cincinnati. They welcomed their first grandchild, Violet in 2010. Sadly, soon after the birth of their second granddaughter, Lucille, in 2012, Carolyn was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and her family began a long and tortuous goodbye. Her husband, William, cared for her at home, for many years, until her condition required around- the-clock nursing care. Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Ronald Bishop. She is survived by her best friend and devoted husband of 53 years; her sister, Claudia Jenkins; daughters, Elizabeth Roth and Armina Stricklin; son-in-law Taft Stricklin; and her granddaughters, Violet and Lucille Stricklin. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, Circle Tail Animal Rescue, or adopting a book at the Brookville Library (http://daytonmetrolibrary.org/foundation/donate
). At Carolyn's wishes, her body was donated to Wright State University for medical research. Due to COVID-19 risks, the family will refrain from a memorial service at this time and instead asks loved ones to take a few quiet moments to honor their fondest memory of Carolyn.