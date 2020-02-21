|
SANDERS, Carolyn A. 73, of Trotwood, died February 10, 2020. Born February 21, 1946 in Lakeland, FL. A graduate of Kathleen High, the Gordon Keller School of Nursing and the University of Tampa. She married husband, Edward, in Atlanta and moved to Trotwood in 1980, where she worked for the Montgomery Co. Board of DDS, as a registered nurse, until her retirement in 2012. Carolyn was a loyal friend, a loving sister, mother and grandmother. She took great joy in the her family and friends and spent many years in the service of her church family at St. Andrews of Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sr., parents Rex and Annie Byrd, sisters Lillian Mayes, Jenny Myers and Edna Felts. Survived by sons, Edward Jr. (Josh), Matthew; grandchildren Marina and Mathias Sanders, Mariah Barker and Brielle Sanders; sister Sue Ready and brother Leon. Memorial services will be held at 11:00am on March 28, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 W. First St., Dayton, OH 45402.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020