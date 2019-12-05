|
|
SNOW, Carolyn A wonderfully sweet lady, Carolyn Sue Snow, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 in Xenia at the home she shared with the love of her life, Thomas "Tom" Snow. Their life together was full of many happy memories, lots of laughter, and bellies full of Carolyn's delicious food. Every Christmas, she made cookies of all kinds to pass out to her family members and friends, who undoubtedly loved the tradition almost as much as she did. Her boys, Tommy and Chad, often brought friends over because their mom always cooked for an army, and whether she made lasagna or one of her many soups, it was always tasty. Carolyn and Tom often enjoyed camping together at Lake Hope and John Bryan, taking frequent walks through the woods to savor the peace and quiet and watch for birds. Carolyn greatly enjoyed her work at Centerville High School as a handicap aide. She loved the music of Elvis, floating in the pool, and the movie "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Most of all, she loved the beach. All she needed was a place to lay and the sunniest spot in Sarasota. Carolyn was born on February 3rd, 1947 to Elfreda (Biser) and George Morrison, both of whom preceded her in death. She also lost her son, Thomas "Tommy" Snow Jr., almost one year ago. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Thomas "Tom" Snow, son Chad (Lisa) Snow & their daughter Ava, sisters Patty Talbot, Jeanie Barnett, Loraine (Mike) Hall, half-brother Greg Morrison, and many other family members and friends. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to Carolyn's Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to ( 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Carolyn at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019