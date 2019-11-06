|
SPILLER, Carolyn Wishart Age 77, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Carolyn was born to Templeton and Violet (Seybold) Wishart on October 2, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA. She attended Pennsylvania State University and was a Life Member of the Penn State Alumni Association and was on the Board of the Dayton Penn State Club. Carolyn retired from a commercial insurance Agency and then went on to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in protective custody for many years. Carolyn spoke in court on behalf of 35 children and made recommendations to the Judge in the best interests of the child which had a profound and lasting effect on their young lives. At the same time, Carolyn was passionate about helping animals and volunteered with Paw Patrol. She fostered special needs dogs for many years. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Dan; children, Susan (Jim) Igleburger, Tony (Kelly) Spiller; grandchildren, Zach, Cameron, and Alex Igleburger, Alison and Emily Spiller; brother, Calvin (Kathy) Wishart. Family will greet friends 4-7pm on Friday, November 8 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Saturday, November 9 at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Dayton, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to CASAMC, ATTN: James Cole, 380 W Second St, Dayton, OH 45422, or Brandy Hutchison, Paw Patrol, 3716 Claybourne Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019