CAROLYN SRODEK

SRODEK, Carolyn Kay Carolyn Kay Srodek, 78, of Springfield, lost a several year battle due to complications from Parkinson's Disease Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her residence. She was born December 2, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Edwin and Violet (Green) Roach. Carolyn graduated from Springfield High in 1959 and went on to graduate from the Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She worked as a registered nurse in different settings but found her passion working with the developmentally disabled at Springview Developmental Center where she was the Director of Nursing and retired in 2008. She was proceeded in death by her parents. Carolyn was survived by her husband of 24 years, Bob Srodek; daughters and sons-in-law, Dea (Stan) Singleton, Dawn (Wes) Morrow, Shannon (Keith) Fields, and Kelly (Mike) Hansen; son, Bobby Srodek; grandchildren, Nick Morrow, Chelsea (Jake) Seitz, Olivia Baker, Trinity and Serenity Fields, Elizabeth, Claira, Julia, Isaac and Miriam Hansen; great-granddaughters, Bailey Green and Payton Grace Seitz; sister, Linda (Eddie) Murray; and her "bestest" friend, Marcia Hiles. Carolyn's kind, generous spirit will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She had a way of making all that knew her smile. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 31st, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Live streaming will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Social distancing and face coverings are requested during your presence at the services. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their extreme gratitude to the awesome staff at Hospice of Dayton
and memorial gifts may be to Hospice of Dayton
