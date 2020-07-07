Carolyn TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Carolyn Jean Troupe On Thursday, July 2, 2020, God called Carolyn Jean Troupe Taylor home to glory. She was a woman of great faith whom He placed on earth to fill many hearts with hope and love. God blessed her to be a blessing to others. Carolyn was born to Bertha Odelle and LaSalle Terrell Troupe on January 5, 1942, in Claremore, Oklahoma. She accepted the call to Christ at Bethel A.M.E. Church and was active in every organization including Sunday School Superintendent. Bethel A.M.E. held a special place in her heart throughout life and she seized every opportunity to provide financial and spiritual support. Carolyn left Claremore to attend Central State University in Xenia, Ohio. While in college, she met Joseph Taylor, whom she married in 1962. Their union was blessed with six children, Maria Michelle (James) Simpson, Kevin Joseph (Ursula) Taylor and Sean David (Shannon) Taylor; seven grandchildren, Jaron Elliot Simpson, Taylor Jarel (Ariana) Simpson, Kevin Joseph Taylor II, Camden Sean Taylor, Benjamin Michael Dale Taylor, Kennedy Elizabeth Taylor and Aaron LaSalle Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Ariya Jae Simpson and Semira Gloria Simpson. Although Carolyn spent most of her life in Ohio, Oklahoma was always home. Carolyn was a faithful member of Greater Allen A.M.E. Church in Dayton, Ohio for nearly fifty years. She served on the Finance Committee and was an active member of the Stewardess Board, Courtesy Club, Missionary Society, Class Leader, Ladies Aide and Lay Organization. Her service was a labor of love and she formed many close friendships within the congregation. She exhibited the same passion and love for Christ as an employee and branch manager at the Dayton Teachers Federal Credit Union from 1979 to 2011. There she blessed co-workers and members with her warm smile, encouraging words and caring spirit. She was able to help many people because of her desire to help and creative problem solving. When she retired from the credit union, she spent even more time serving the congregation of Greater Allen A.M.E. Church and Dayton-Cincinnati district in numerous capacities. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Winston Travis. She is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Thornhill; nephew, David (Tamisha) Thornhill; great nieces, Makani and Kendall; close cousins, Yvonne Jefferson, Sammy Hitchye, Art Williams, Jr. and Cheryl Henderson; special nephew and nieces, Vernon Burns, Cheryl Davis, Cecilia Davis and LaDonna Burns; hosts of cousins, nieces, nephews; close friends, Beverly Cofield, Jeanette Harris, Silvia Seagraves, Janet Lucente, Danelle Carter, Debra Hemmelgarn, Rayette Townsend and Shannon Roberts; along with many other family friends and loved ones too numerous to name. Carolyn Taylor was best known as a wife, mother, Mammah and friend. Heaven is richer for our loss. We will miss her dearly. Private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Rev Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. A walk-through viewing will be on Wednesday, 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM at the funeral home. The family will receive relatives and friends at 10:30 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St., www.loritts-neilson.com