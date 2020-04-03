|
TEPKER (Barrett), Carolyn Elaine Age 75, of Hamilton, Ohio, transitioned to her heavenly home on March 30, 2020. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky on March 7, 1945 to her late parents, John and Oma (Wells) Barrett and moved from the family farm to Ohio at age 5. A 1963 Fairfield graduate, Carolyn briefly attended Mt. Vernon Nazarene College. Her love for Carl J. Tepker Jr. quickly drew her back to Hamilton. They were married 53 years before his passing in December 2016. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her siblings Gladys Bowling, Lawrence and Lester Barrett, and niece Wanda Barrett. Carolyn was most devoted to faith, family, and friends. She was known for her kindness, strong Christian values, love of music, a listening ear, and a spirit of hospitality. Carolyn and Carl were devoted caregivers to her parents, planners for the annual Barrett Reunion, and hosts for holidays and special events. Over the decades, they were proud owners of a houseboat, pontoon, and fishing boat at Brookville Lake where lifelong memories were made. Carolyn will be greatly missed by a host of friends and family, including her nieces Barbara Williams; Linda Barrett; Leslie Fields; Donna McDonald; and Janna Nichols, and her nephews Baxter Barrett; Donald, Stuart and Barry Bowling. Carolyn was deeply loved by her great-nieces and great-nephews and had a special bond with Katie Williams Kisangau and John Williams. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Missions Fund, 1285 Main St., Hamilton, OH 45013. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints". Psalms 116:15
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2020