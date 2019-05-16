Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Carolyn TREMAIN

Carolyn TREMAIN Obituary
TREMAIN (Campbell), Carolyn Frances Age 80 of Centerville, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Heartland of Centerville. She was born July 24, 1938 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Cecil and Edna (Buford) Campbell. She was an avid reader, Bridge player and loved to travel, especially to Europe. Carolyn taught high school English for many enjoyable years at Fairborn Schools and substituted for Centerville Schools. In her later career, she became a successful sales associate for Chico's of Oakwood. Carolyn was a doting mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Meredith (Derrick) Edwards; grandchildren, Carson and Holden Edwards; along with numerous family and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
