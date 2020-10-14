TURNER, Carolyn Louise Carolyn Louise Turner, 86, of Bushnell and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 13, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to Howard J. Bruning and Yvonne (Monnin) Bruning. Carolyn is survived by her daughters: Kathy Reese (Rodney) of Bushnell, Lori Murray (Tom) of Trotwood, Ohio, and Melissa Wright (Donnie) of Bushnell; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother: Richard Bruning of Sumterville; sister: Emily Eisenlohr of Stuart, FL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Chapel, Bushnell, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store