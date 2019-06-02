ULMER, Carolyn Ms. Carolyn Ulmer, 70, passed from this life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at approximately 11:30 a.m. her residence in Lima. She was born on May 12, 1949 in Heidelberg, Mississippi to Reynolds and Emily (Parker) Ulmer; both parents preceded her in death. She was previously married to William Paul Shobe, Jr. in 1970 and to that union 2 children were born. Ms. Ulmer retired as a Community Service Advisor for the City of Dayton after 30 years of service. She also worked at Central State and Wright State as a financial aid officer. She loved reading, flowers and gardening. She loved to sew and her clothes looked like they came from a store. She loved music, especially Marvin Gaye, Lou Rawls and Jerry Butler, but her favorite song was "How Great Thou Art". Carolyn loved to drive and sometimes just a little too fast. She leaves to cherish her precious memory; a son; David J. Shobe (Daniela J.) of Coral Springs, Florida. 5 grandchildren; Jared, Ezra, Nehemiah, Caleb and Christiana. 2 brothers; Isaac Ulmer (Patricia) of Lima. Timothy Ulmer (Melanie) of Mt. Holy, NJ. 5 sisters; Margaret Pryor of Louisville, KY. Agnes Felton, Virgie Ulmer, Maxine Collins and Velma Chitman all of Lima. An uncle; Jack Ulmer in Taylorsville, MS and an aunt; Elizabeth McDaniel of New Orleans, LA. Best friends; Ruth Glover, Melody Smith and Irma Jean Turner. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death a daughter; Melanie Goeseke, a brother; Isreal Ulmer and a sister; Lillie Johnson. Gathering will be held at Gardendale Church of God, June 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. with remembrances from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the ULMER Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary