WARD, Carolyn 81, of Springfield, OH passed away of natural causes on Thursday, September 19 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 19, 1938 in Springfield, OH. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Norman Ward, her children Craig (Valerie)Ward (Mesa,AZ), Eric (Jennifer) Ward (Anderson, SC), brother Rollie Rose (Lynda), grandchildren Brody, Hayden, Julie (Mike), Shannon (Ian) , great grandchildren Daniel, Bentley, Maggie, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Marian Rose and her sister Shirley Malone. She belonged to Phi Beta Psi Sorority, the Lota Tau Chapter. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the . Special thanks to loving nurses and staff at the Springfield Medical Center for their exceptional care. Expressions of sympathy can be made at https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
