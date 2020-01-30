|
|
WIETZEL (Cook), Carolyn Sue Age 73, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother passed away on January 28, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash.A lifelong resident of Ohio, Carolyn was born July 4, 1946 in Berea. She was the third of four children born to Rosemary (Pratt) and Loren Cook. She graduated from Berea High School in 1964. Carolyn earned her BSN from the University of Cincinnati in 1969. Following graduation, Carolyn was a Registered Nurse (RN) at University Hospital and Bethesda North. Carolyn served on the Board of Trustees for the Loren Cook Company. Carolyn married Harold Ronald (Ron) Wietzel (of Dayton) on August 29,1970 in Berea. In August, they would have celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary (50th). Carolyn and Ron had two sons, Aaron Wietzel (1/31/73-10/29/10) and Jeremy Cook Wietzel (2/4/77-5/10/16). Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother. Carolyn's greatest joy was being a mother. She was an amazing one. She would make any sacrifice for her children. Carolyn was delighted when Jeremy married Adriana and they made her a proud grandmother. Her grandson, Jacob, was the joy that kept her going through the loss of her beloved sons and health challenges after her ruptured brain aneurysm in 2011. Carolyn, a longtime resident of Wetherington, spent the last 6 years of her life at The Kenwood by Senior Star. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed traveling, loved cooking, and spending time with friends and family. Carolyn was a talented interior decorator. She shared warmth, kindness, generosity, and humor - inspiring others daily. Carolyn leaves a legacy of kindness that will always be remembered. Carolyn was preceded in death by: her sons, Aaron in 2010 and Jeremy in 2016; brother-in-law, Willard Nopper in 2016; sister, Mary Ellen (Cook) Nopper in 2018; mother, Rosemary Cook in 2012 and father, Loren Cook, in 1987. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ron; grandson, Jacob and daughter-in-law, Adriana of Old Lyme, CT.; brother, Gerald A. Cook (Kay), Ozark, MO.; sister, JoAnne "Jodee" Cook (David Thomas), DeLand, FL.; several sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many loving friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 5pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Immediately following the service, all are invited to fellowship and food honoring Carolyn's life in Mueller's Family Center until 8pm. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Wietzel Scholarship, Moeller High School, 9001 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. To send condolences, visit muellerfuneralS.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020