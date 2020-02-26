|
|
WINKLE (Miller), Carolyn E. Left this world peacefully on February 22, 2020. She was born April 13, 1933 in Marysville, Ohio, the daughter of Peter and Pearl (Current) Miller. Carolyn graduated from Springfield (South) High School in 1951. She retired from the Department of Defense (Wright Patterson AFB) in January 1995 after 37 years of dedicated service. She served in several supervisory capacities including supervisor of the Medical Transcription Office at the Air Force Medical Center. She also spent a number of years working part-time at Mercy Medical Center as a medical transcriptionist, at the Kissell Company as a collections supervisor and Keifer Sand and Gravel as a bookkeeper. Carolyn spent her last years residing with long-time friends Sharon and Russell Bell. She was preceded in death by her beloved son; Daniel C. Winkle, her parents, a brother and spouse; Samuel (Elaine) Miller and sister and spouse; Eunice Miller (Wilmer/Walt) Mowery. Carolyn brought much love and happiness to her family and friends. Family and friends will gather for a memorial tribute to her life at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel at 11:00AM Friday. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2020