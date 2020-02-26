Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn WINKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn WINKLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn WINKLE Obituary
WINKLE (Miller), Carolyn E. Left this world peacefully on February 22, 2020. She was born April 13, 1933 in Marysville, Ohio, the daughter of Peter and Pearl (Current) Miller. Carolyn graduated from Springfield (South) High School in 1951. She retired from the Department of Defense (Wright Patterson AFB) in January 1995 after 37 years of dedicated service. She served in several supervisory capacities including supervisor of the Medical Transcription Office at the Air Force Medical Center. She also spent a number of years working part-time at Mercy Medical Center as a medical transcriptionist, at the Kissell Company as a collections supervisor and Keifer Sand and Gravel as a bookkeeper. Carolyn spent her last years residing with long-time friends Sharon and Russell Bell. She was preceded in death by her beloved son; Daniel C. Winkle, her parents, a brother and spouse; Samuel (Elaine) Miller and sister and spouse; Eunice Miller (Wilmer/Walt) Mowery. Carolyn brought much love and happiness to her family and friends. Family and friends will gather for a memorial tribute to her life at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel at 11:00AM Friday. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -