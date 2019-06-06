Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn WONKA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn WONKA

Obituary Condolences Flowers WONKA, Carolyn A. Age 91, of Centerville, was born into eternal life on May 31, 2019. She was a resident of St. Leonard's Senior Living Community. Born to Gustave and Elizabeth (Boerger) Wonka on December 31, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, Carolyn was coined with the nickname, "Moe," in early childhood, and answered to both names for the remainder of her life. She graduated from St. Mary Grade School, on Xenia Avenue, in 1942; and, Julienne High School in 1946. She pursued a career in nursing, earning her Registered Nurse (RN) degree from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. While she embraced her hometown, and worked many years, here, both in private practice and at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Carolyn longed for adventure. She followed her big brother, Richard, to sunny Los Angeles, California, in 1960. There, she spent the majority of her career working at (Ronald Reagan) UCLA Medical Center, experiencing her fair share of run-ins with Hollywood "stars." While in LA, Carolyn housed her siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends, for many visits through the years, sharing her sense of exploration with fun outings, including trips to Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, Sea World, the Pacific Ocean, Solvang, Catalina Island, Farmers Market, great local restaurants and more. She liked cooking family suppers, as well. Hers were always the first Christmas and birthday cards received; and, always with a treat inside. Her visits "back home" were greeted with great anticipation. A woman of steadfast Roman Catholic faith, Moe moved back to Centerville in 2008. Carolyn/Moe is beloved, and survived by her younger sister and caregiver, Helen (Francis) Keane; and, brother, Gregory (Nancy L. Thirifay, deceased) Wonka. Aunt Carolyn/Moe is survived by 'Pacific Palisades' Wonka nieces Patti (William) Hoyt, Debbie (Kenneth) Heneise and Dr. Barbara (Robert) Kaylor, DVM; 'Dayton Keane' nieces/nephews Carolyn (Dr. Bryan, M.D.) Funke, Patrick (Massae), Vincent, and Kathleen (Capt. Robert I., deceased) L?pez; and, 'Dayton Wonka' nieces/nephews Elizabeth (Christopher) Fowler, Christine (Neil) Neaderhiser, Michael (Natasha) and Richard (Nicole), along with 15 grand- and nine great-grand nieces and nephews, as well as dear family friends Ralph (Robyn) Deger and Kathleen Deger Stoup. In addition to her parents and dearest of aunts, Caroline "Carrie" Boerger, Carolyn is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. Richard (Ann Sinko) Wonka, M.D., and Robert (Ruth Ellen Clark) Wonka, and their son, Bobby. Among those awaiting Carolyn upon her entrance into the kingdom of Heaven were her beloved dachshund, Mitkin; Chihuahua, Rover; and, numerous Culver City stray cats who were in embraced in Carolyn's loving care. Many thanks to Carolyn's caregivers and numerous friends at St. Leonard's Senior Living Community. Memorial mass scheduled for Friday, June 7 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Leonard Chapel. Body donation to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, internment at WSU Cemetery. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries