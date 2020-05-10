|
ZICKEFOOSE, Carolyn Sue Age 84, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gale in 1992, by her parents, Gerald & Ruth Golden and by a great-grandson, Bennett Justice. She retired from the Cafeteria with Brookville Schools. She was an active member of Brookville First United Methodist Church and later at Crestview Baptist Church. Sue is survived by a son, Barry (Beth) Zickefoose; daughter, Barb (Dave) Florkey; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gracie (Dominick) Carrillo & Charlotte (Bill) Spiker and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to national health concerns, a private entombment service will be held for the immediate family and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the . Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020