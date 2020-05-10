Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Entombment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn ZICKEFOOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn ZICKEFOOSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn ZICKEFOOSE Obituary
ZICKEFOOSE, Carolyn Sue Age 84, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gale in 1992, by her parents, Gerald & Ruth Golden and by a great-grandson, Bennett Justice. She retired from the Cafeteria with Brookville Schools. She was an active member of Brookville First United Methodist Church and later at Crestview Baptist Church. Sue is survived by a son, Barry (Beth) Zickefoose; daughter, Barb (Dave) Florkey; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gracie (Dominick) Carrillo & Charlotte (Bill) Spiker and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to national health concerns, a private entombment service will be held for the immediate family and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the . Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -