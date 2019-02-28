KAHLER (Caudill), Carrie Colleen 91, of Springfield, went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1927 near Sandy Hook, Kentucky, the daughter of Alvin and Vesta Lou (Carter) Caudill. She was married to the love of her life, Charles Edward Kahler on October 1, 1949. They were married for 57 years until he passed away on February 4, 2007. She was a precious pillar of faith for her family. A most beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Carrie was an accomplished baker, gardener and loved canning the fruits of her labor. She worked for many years in the Wren's Tearoom and later retired from Kroger bakery. She enjoyed baking pies with her J.O.Y. Circle friends at Maiden Lane Church of God; but most of all, she dearly enjoyed the many happy times spent with her family. She is survived by her children, Rickey (Laura) Kahler, Charles (Dianna) Kahler, Jeff (Joy) Kahler, Karen Castle and Deborah (John) Downing. Her grandchildren, Kara (John) Brehmer, Stacey Kahler, Joshua and Jason Sable, Allison (Jason) Pike, Bill (Codie-Lyn) Kahler, Cassie Wyatt, Elizabeth Nickol, Laura Cox, Julie (Dave) Ankney, Emilie (Nick) Houser, Sarah (Justin) Barnett, John Charles (Masha) Downing, Jeremy Kahler and April Reeder; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Haley and Mariah Sable, Gianna Shook, Hope and Spencer Pike, Hunter Nickol, Madison Thornhill, Katelyn, Gavin and Owen Kahler, Garrett Wyatt, Kieran Frye, Alexander Ankney, Isla and Nora Houser, Hudson Barnett; her dear sister, Anna Fae Yoakum and dear neighbors, Vince and June Hipp. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Charles, son Tim Kahler; siblings Alice, Ilene, Willie, Ersel, Lonnie, Rudolph, Virgil and Luther. The family would like to thank the loving staff at Forest Glen Health Campus and Hospice of the Miami Valley for their support and care. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, 2425 N Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45503, with services being held there on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Fiorini officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the J.O.Y. Circle, Maiden Lane Church of God. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary