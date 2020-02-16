|
|
HAYES Jr., Carroll "Dean" Age 73 of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He also was an active member of David L. Sabec Memorial Post 9582, serving as Junior Vice Commander and House Committee Chairman. Dean was an avid NASCAR fan and a devoted friend, who was always cheerful and highly intelligent. He was a snowbird and had a second family down in Englewood, FL. He supported his son Dean by attending his Road Racing and coached hockey, eventually playing in the Huff N Puff League. Dean also supported his daughter Brittany throughout her Marathon Races and Military Service. He is survived by his children: Dean (Lucy) Hayes and Brittany (Dan) Bojorquez (Hayes), mother-in-law: Carol Coffman, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carroll Dean and Wanda Hayes Sr., father-in-law: Chester Coffman, and sister: Linda Stillings. A Celebration of Life is pending and will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to David L. Sabec Memorial Post 9582. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020