TAUBERT, Casey May Age 31 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Grandview Hospital. She was born in Dayton on November 14, 1987 the daughter of Jim & Beverly (Egnor) Taubert. She is survived by her parents, brother Benjamin (Sarah) Taubert; step brother Dustin (Sasha) Taubert; grandmas Margaret Egnor and Valaska Taubert; uncle Donnie Egnor; aunt Linda Taubert; and nieces and nephews Amelia, Timothy, Matthew, Joseph, Maggie and Alyssa. She was preceded in death by her grandpas Thomas Egnor and Bobby Taubert and an aunt Wanda Phillips. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019