Casper JONES Sr.
1954 - 2020
JONES, Sr., Casper Dale

Casper Dale Jones, Sr., age 66 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1954, in Waynesboro, Mississippi, to the late James Jones and

Virginia Jordan-Hooks. He is

also preceded in death by his son, Daleshawn Jones. Casper is survived by his wife of 45 years, Theresa Jones; two sons,

Casper (Clarissa) Jones, Jr. and Brian (Shaniqua) Jones, Sr.; eight grandchildren, Tenia, Javon, Casten, Cassidy, Brian Jr., Skyler, Braylon, and Daleshawn Jr.; 4 sisters, Dorothy Ann Jones, Shelly (Alfred) Powell, Joyce Moorehead, and Jacqueline (Willie) Griffin; 3 brothers, James (Barbara) Jones, Julian (Mary) Jones, and Bobby (Cheryl) Jones; special aunt Dorothy Figgers; and special friend Anthony

Walton. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Casper was employed at General Motors for over 20 years. He was known for his bright smile, generous heart, and magnetic personality. He enjoyed chess and loved to go shopping. Visitation will be held on November 24, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
