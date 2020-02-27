|
|
NERIA, Cassandra S. Age 84 passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Bernard Neria and grandson Scott Neria. She is survived by her daughter, Geone Neria; brother, Mike (Janet) Smithey; daughter-in-law, Gayle Neria; grandchildren, Nick (Amy) Neria, Caitlin (Aaron) Robbins, Benjamin Neria, and Meghan Neria; nine great-grandchildren; special friends, Debra (Phil) Mire, and Ray Masters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass will be 11am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Dayton, OH 45417. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Dayton Humane Society or ASPCA. Arrangements in care of American Cremation Service a division of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020